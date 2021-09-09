Millicent Omanga Dismisses Jumping Over Police Station Fence Rumours as “Propaganda”

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga has dismissed reports that she is the woman in a viral picture scaling a fence at Kasarani Police Station.

The legislator asked that the rumour is treated as an “idle rumour”.

“Disregard the propaganda about me jumping over Kasarani police station fence. It is an idle rumour worth no one’s attention. Sincerely, how can I jump, over anything, let alone a high fence, without Kenya experiencing earth tremor?” she tweeted.

Earlier reports indicated that the nominated senator had visited the station on Wednesday night following her sister’s arrest.

It was alleged that Omanga tried to run for her life after police unleashed dogs on her for creating disturbance.

But according to Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo, Omanga was not a visitor or detainee yesternight.

“I suspect the allegations are founded on a political rivalry that has, of late, gone online,” Mwanzo told the Standard.

“Neither the senator nor her relative was booked as a detainee or visitor at the police station.”

He added that the Kasarani Police Station fence looks nothing like the one in the photo.

Mwanzo also noted that it was nearly impossible to scale a barbed wire fence without grave Injuries.

“It would be miraculous for someone to jump over the barbed Kasarani [police station] wire fencing without sustaining physical injuries,” he continued.

On unleashing the dogs, Mwanzo said the animals are not kept at the station.

“The person who started the rumour that we unleashed dogs on the senator is bent on tarnishing police officers’ reputation. We are professionally trained and are skilled at handling all manner of people accused of law infringement.”

