CAS Millicent Omanga Breaks Silence Following Leaked Video

Interior CAS Millicent Omanga.

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Millicent Omanga has finally broken her silence after an alleged intimate video of herself made rounds on social media.

The former nominated senator is trending at number one on various social media platforms after the video was leaked on Monday.

In her response, the CAS shared a Bible verse that states: “Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you.”

It is yet to be determined if the video has been manipulated or it is really the CAS in the said indecent clip.

According to Kenyan law, it is illegal to publish someone else’s digital information online. The law was passed in 2018.

The law under section 31 of the constitution of Kenya which constitutes an offense states: “A person who transfers, publishes, or transmits, including making a digital image available for distribution or download via a telecommunications network or by any other means of computer data transfer, an intimate or obscene image of another person commits offense and will be held legally responsible, if convicted by paying a fine not exceeding two hundred thousand shillings or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.”

