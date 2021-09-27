Milk Price Up Ksh5 On High Producer Prices

Kenyans will now pay more for breakfast, following the hike of milk prices by between Ksh3 and Ksh5 for both fresh and long-life brands.

According to processors, the move was a result of high producer prices in the market.

“Farmers prices increased from Sh33 in March 2020 to Sh45 currently. For a long time consumer prices remained aKsh45-Ksh50 per packet depending on the brand,” said New Kenya Cooperative Creameries managing director Nixon Sigey.

The change will see consumers part with Ksh60 for a 500ml packet of long-life milk from Ksh55, and Ksh55 for fresh milk from Ksh50.

Read: Ksh22 Million Milk Processing Plant A Ray Of Hope To Kajiado Dairy Farmers

This comes days after a kilo of sugar went up by Ksh20 in what the government termed as interruptions of the sugar mills.

Currently, a packet of two kilograms of sugar is retailing at Ksh240 from Ksh200.

Recently, Chemelil and Kibos sugar mills broke down, leading to a shortage of locally processed sugar in the country.

The hike in food prices is set to hike inflation, which shot to 6.57 percent in August from 6.55 percent in July as a result of an increase in the cost of food.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...