Military Man Arrested After Shooting At Boda Boda Rider Who Dropped Daughter Home

A police officer holding a ceska pistol recovered from a different crime scene [Photo/Courtesy]

A military man who opened fire at a boda boda rider who dropped his daughter home has been arrested and will face further disciplinary actions.

According to the DCI, a boda boda rider, Wycliffe Atendo received a request from a client where he was to drop her at White House Estate in Syokimau, Machakos County.

Atendo reportedly picked the 21-year-old outside a pharmacy aong Kimathi Street and dropped her at the agreed address.

However, things took a new twist and while Atendo was waiting for his pay, a man quickly emerged from the gate and started beating the girl before showing her into the compound.

The man later whipped out a firearm and started firing at Atendo. He managed to escape without injuries and reported the matter at Syokimau Police Station.

“As the nduthi man pondered his next move, the enraged man whipped out a firearm and fired at him instead, making him flee the scene for dear life. The rider reported the incident at Syokimau police station and our officers responded swiftly,” the DCI said.

It was later established that the man was a military doctor who was armed with a glock pistol and 42 rounds of 9mm calibre.

He is currently in custody awaiting relevant actions in accordance with the law.

