Military Chopper Crashes In Masinga, Fatalities Reported [Video]

A Kenya Air Force helicopter has crashed at Kanyonga area in Masinga, Machakos county.

The chopper with Reg. No. AU003-539 crashed at around 11am at a farm killing its two occupants on the spot.

“This was a training flight. Onboard were two pilots who have been evacuated from the crash site, ” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash but investigations are ongoing.

Kenya Air Force aircraft crashes at Kanyonga area in Masinga, Machakos county. Casualties reported by eye witnesses. Comfort and strength to families and friends. pic.twitter.com/gfKMznB5vH — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 13, 2020

The aircraft is part of the six American-made light-attack helicopter gunships that were acquired by the ministry in January this year.

Today’s incident comes a month after a police chopper crashed in Meru injuring six police officers.

Read: Police Chopper Ferrying Security Team To Marsabit Crash Lands In Meru

Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the chopper was carrying security personnel from Eastern, who were heading to Sololo in Marsabit for a security meeting.

Eastern Regional County Commissioner was among those injured during the June 13 crash.

The chopper crashed-landed on a banana plantation narrowly missing two houses.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the chopper circling the area for about 15 minutes before it crashed on a banana plantation.

