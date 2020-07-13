Military Chopper Crashes In Masinga, Fatalities Reported [Video]

A light Kenya Air Force aircraft has crashed at Kanyonga area in Masinga, Machakos county.

Reports indicate that two Airforce pilots died in the Monday crash. The scene of the accident has been cordoned off.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash but investigations are ongoing.

Kenya Air Force aircraft crashes at Kanyonga area in Masinga, Machakos county. Casualties reported by eye witnesses. Comfort and strength to families and friends. pic.twitter.com/gfKMznB5vH — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 13, 2020

Military choppers are usually used to transport troops during emergencies as well as humanitarian aid including relief food.

Today’s incident comes a month after a police chopper crashed in Meru injuring six police officers.

Read: Police Chopper Ferrying Security Team To Marsabit Crash Lands In Meru

Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the chopper was carrying security personnel from Eastern, who were heading to Sololo in Marsabit for a security meeting.

Eastern Regional County Commissioner was among those injured during the June 13 crash.

The chopper crashed-landed on a banana plantation narrowly missing two houses.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the chopper circling the area for about 15 minutes before it crashed on a banana plantation.

