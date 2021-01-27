in NEWS

Milimani Law Courts To Remain Closed For Two Days For Fumigation

milimani law courts
Milimani Law Courts. [Courtesy]

Milimani Law Courts will remain closed for two days to allow fumigation of the premises in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In a public notice by the High Court registrar, the exercise will be carried out on Friday and Saturday.

Normal services will resume on February 1.

In 2020, when the virus first struck, the courts remained closed for 10 days after an officer from the family division contracted the virus.

So far, at least 100,000 people have tested positive for the virus, locally. On Tuesday alone, 141 people tested positive for the disease.

207 others recovered from the disease, 192 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 15 were from various facilities. The total recoveries stand at 83,625.

6 patients succumbed to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 1,750.

