Maraga Closes Milimani Law Courts After Staffers Experienced Coronavirus-like Symptoms

The Judiciary has closed Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi for 14 days after staffers experienced symptoms similar to those of the novel coronavirus.

Chief Justice David Maraga said in a statement on Wednesday that a member of staff had since tested positive for the virus.

“That member of staff had physical contact with several others before testing positive. The Leadership of the Judiciary has, in consultation with the leadership of Milimani Law Courts and well as the Ministry of Health, taken the necessary steps to suspend physical court operations, ” said Maraga.

The suspension of operations will enable all the members of staff at Milimani Court to self-quarantine and thereafter get tested before resumption of physical operations.

During the 14-day period, the CJ said, extremely urgent matters shall be dealt with on the online platforms.

“Respective Heads of Divisions and Courts will issue directions on the handling of matters that will be affected by the closure, ” said Maraga.

This comes a week after physical operations were suspended at Makadara Law Courts for a similar period after two staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

A Mombasa court that was closed under similar circumstances on June 19 has since resumed operations.

“There were no severe cases reported at the court, as the affected staff members were only asymptomatic and have since tested negative, ” said the Judiciary.

