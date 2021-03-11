Milimani Family Division Court Closed For 7 Days Over Covid-19

Milimani Family Division Law Court has been closed for 7 days after staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Through a statement, acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu disclosed that the staff who tested positive is admitted to the hospital.

According to Mwilu, the family court division will be closed for 7 days effective Wednesday to allow staff quarantine in accordance with the directives stipulated by the Ministry of Health to avert further transmission.

“Due to the nature of the Division, there is a high volume of the daily movement of files across the Division’s sections as well as within the building, courtroom and judges’ chambers. Due to this high level of movement of files and the extensive interaction between staff, as well as between staff and our clients and court users, we are apprehensive of the potential for significant spread of the virus,” the statement reads in part.

Last week, Mwilu directed that the Kericho Law Courts be closed for two weeks due to structural faults.

Through a statement on Saturday, March 6, 2021, the acting CJ stated that funds are needed for the construction of Kericho Law Court which is not in a good state.

For instance, Mwilu cited that there are modifications that need to be undertaken and constructed for activities to fully resume.

"We are already engaging with the relevant Parliamentary Committees on providing adequate funding by increasing the Judiciary's development vote and thus availing much-needed funding for renovations and new court stations across the country," she said. Currently, the country is experiencing the third wave of COVID-19, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed during a presser yesterday. As of yesterday, COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 110,356 after 713 tested positive and 12 succumbed to COVID-19 in 24 hours.