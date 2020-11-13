Milimani Court Family Division Closed for 10 Days After Staff Tested Positive for COVID-19

The family division of Milimani court in Nairobi has been closed for 10 days after staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Through a letter sent to judges, registrars and staff, the decision was announced effective today, November 13, 2020.

During the 10 day period, the place premises will be disinfected and all staff to undergo the COVID-19 test.

“Following confirmation of Covid 19 in key staff who interact with both internal and external stakeholders in the Family Division of High Court at Milimani, division will be closed for ten days,” read the letter in part.

Further it reads, “During the 10 days the premises will be disinfected and all staff in the division will be tested for Covid-19.”

However, all applications that will be filed under certificate of urgency will be done on e-portal and heard on a daily basis. The old cases on the other hand will be given new dates once the courts resume operations.

