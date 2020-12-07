“It Hurts” Mikel Arteta Reacts To Tottenham Loss

Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League on Sunday “hurts a lot,” manager Mikel Arteta has admitted.

Arteta, nonetheless, believes his charges showed character, but should have been more ruthless in the box.

“Yeah, it hurts a lot,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “Obviously we know what the derby means to all of us, including our fans. We had a great opportunity to put some momentum in.”

“I think the performance overall shows the character that this team has at the moment, the personality that we showed, the way we’ve played, all the situations that we generated. But as well, who we are at the moment – we concede two shots on target and we lost the game.”

Read: I Let My Team Down: Arsenal’s Nicholas Pepe Apologises For Moment Of Madness Against Leeds

The Gunners are winless in four league outings; three loses and a draw and lie a disappointing 15th on the log after 11 rounds with 13 points.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho described the performance as “complete.”

“It was a complete performance. 50% is organisation. 50% is desire, commitment, solidarity.”

Son Heung-min opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Harry Kane doubled the lead on the stroke of half to seal the win.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu