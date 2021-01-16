Mike Sonko’s Deleted Tweet Elicits Mixed Reactions

Former Nairobi governor is trending for the better part of today following a tweet that has since been deleted.

In a screenshot making rounds on social media, Sonko is said to have referred to President Uhuru Kenyatta as a ‘mlevi’ (Meaning drunkard) who needed to be impeached.

This is in regards to a conversation where Retired Chief Justice David Maraga intimated that the Head of State needed to be impeached for the violation of the constitution.

The tweet has however since been deleted with a section of social media users castigating the governor.

Read: Maraga: Why Parliament Should Impeach Uhuru

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Joe Ageyo on Thursday night, just days after Maraga officially handed instruments of power to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, he stated that parliament should impeach president Uhuru for the violation of the constitution.

According to the former President of the Supreme Court, Parliament had failed Kenyans for failing to hold the President accountable for disregarding the Constitution he swore to defend.

Maraga pointed out that the Head of State had intentionally declined to appoint 41 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) despite court orders by the courts compelling him to do so.

“There are three court orders directing the President and even giving him a time frame and he has not appointed them. As far as I’m concerned, that is a violation of his constitutional duty,” said Maraga.

Read Also: CJ Maraga Asks Kenyans To Reject BBI Proposals That Threaten Independence Of The Judiciary

“In fact, I should say if he was in other countries, the President would be impeached for that. Because he swore to defend and uphold the Constitution.” He added.

He reiterated that nobody is above the law, not even the President.

Asked on what should be done now after the President’s failure to appoint the judges as directed by courts, Maraga boldly said, “I believe there is a provision for which Parliament if it wanted to, can use to impeach the President so that everybody is held accountable.”

According to Maraga, the National Intelligence Service did not reveal to him the integrity issues it had with some of the candidates which made the President not appoint the judges, hence his numerous appeals to the President to appoint court officials without further delay while he was still in office.

Read Also: Sonko Announces 10-year Break From Politics As He Withdraws Case Challenging Nairobi Gubernatorial Election

Taking to Twitter, Sonko reiterated Maraga’s sentiments hence called for the impeachment of President Uhuru.

Some social media users have condemned Sonko for the double standards since he vied for Governorship under the Jubilee Ticket, with President Uhuru as the Party leader while others applauded him for finally seeing the light ad condemning the violation of the constitution.

In Siaya Senator James Orengo’s remarks a few years back, “The government feeds on its own people. It will punish you more than it will punish me>”

Here are some reactions from Twitter following Sonko’s deleted tweet:

It's Saturday morning Mike Sonko probably is still high, yet to recover from the drugs & alcohol. He deleted his initial tweet in which he called Uhuru Kenyatta MLEVI and tweeted a new tweet without the MLEVI word. Then DELETED again. If he wants, Uhuru can crash Sonko in a day! pic.twitter.com/ZIWMG7ZvCx — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) January 16, 2021

Mike Sonko now calls President Uhuru Kenyatta a mlevi and I know there are some fellows who will clap and sing…. Did Sonko ever knew Uhuru is a mlevi when he did this in The Hague? Shenzi kabisa, wachana na rais wetu. pic.twitter.com/TVxDkR3xzq — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) January 16, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Mike Sonko has deleted the tweet where he called Uhuru Kenyatta MLEVI but twitter DCI has the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/GUotMPSYfZ — KENNETH (@IkeOjuok) January 16, 2021

Mike Sonko is suffering from political depression. — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) January 16, 2021

On behalf of Mike Sonko, I appeal to the dynasty not to kill him for he is in political depression. After some time, he will be fine. Please don’t kill Sonko or make him disappear! pic.twitter.com/rFEr2FyscE — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) January 16, 2021

If you think life can be cruel, think of Mike Sonko. Yesterday he was a Powerful Appointing Authority, Today his Appointee is Sworn in as a Deputy Governor and will Automatically take Sonkos Seat while Sonko is Jobless. That is life for you so Kindly, be polite as you climb. — Julius Okuto. (@JuliusOtienoOku) January 15, 2021

I do not agree with the insults Sonko is hurling at our President, however your notion that the President can crush Sonko if he so wishes is also very wrong! The President if he wishes can sue Sonko for deformation but crushing no! Those days are behind us! — JAMES (@JamesMwadeghu) January 16, 2021

CJ Maraga and Sonko should not be inciting Kenyans to have Uhuru Impeached

None of them had the courage to utter such words when they were in power so they should forever hold their peace. Kananu alai

Tangatanga Raila pic.twitter.com/UE0Al6fkcR — Joseph Musyimi (@JosephMusyimi01) January 16, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu