Mike Sonko Summoned By DCI Over His Remarks On 2017 Post-eletion Chaos

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief George Kinoti has directed former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to appear before the head of Serious Crimes Unit on Monday to record a statement over his recent remarks about the 2017 post-election chaos.

This comes a day after Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho recorded his statement over allegations made by Sonko on Sunday.

On Sunday, while speaking in Dagoretti South, the ousted county boss claimed that he alongside Kibicho and other members of the “deep state” had second-hand cars burnt during ODM demonstrations in 2017.

Sonko also alleged that they printed ODM t-shirts.

“We are now seeing the deep state burning cars to paint hustlers in bad light. I want to confess and say this; in 2017 when ODM was holding demonstrations in Nairobi, Kibicho, I and other members of the deep state printed ODM T-shirts and bought old second-hand vehicles and burnt then along Ngong road to make it appear like the party was behind the move,” said Sonko.

Speaking after recording a statement with the DCI, the principal secretary said the ex-county chief has to answer to the allegations leveled against him.

“I can assure you that I don’t start something which I don’t finish. Sonko must answer everything he has accused me of in a court of law,” he said, adding that the ousted former county boss has in the past linked him to the death of former Minister Prof George Saitoti.

“He must come and tell us how we killed Saitoti,” he continued.

Mr Kibicho said he was not at the DCI in his capacity as Interior PS, but as a private citizen who has had enough of being trolled by the former governor.

“As a private citizen, I have decided to break that cycle. It is not okay for Sonko to continue making wild allegations against some people, some criminal in nature, and get away with it. He must prove all the allegations he has made against me, one by one.After he has dealt with all the crimes he has publicly admitted to committing, he will have to deal with my character assassination,” said Mr Kibicho.

Sonko will also be required to substantiate claims that his life and that of Deputy President William Ruto are in danger because of their political standing.

Sonko has already said that he is ready to record his own statement with the DCI and provide evidence.

“Throughout my public life, I have never made any allegations that I cannot substantiate. I, therefore, look forward to an invitation from the DCI to record my statement, and for the PS to move to court quickly so I can table all the evidence I have,” he said in a statement.

