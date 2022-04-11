Mike Sonko To Vie for Mombasa Governor Seat on Wiper Ticket

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now seeks to be the Governor of Mombasa County under the Wiper Party ticket.

In a screenshot seen by this writer, Sonko’s name has been submitted to the IEBC among the aspirants seeking the top seat on Wiper Party.

Sonko, the former Nairobi County boss was impeached on grounds of corruption and gross misconduct. He attempted to fight to regain the position but his efforts were futile as the High Court stamped authority on the same, terming his impeachment process as legal.

Anne Kananu took over and currently serves as the City’s County boss. It’s however unclear whether she will be defending the seat and the party she will use.

Read:Sonko: I Almost Took My Life At City Hall After Being Incited To Pick Fight With Uhuru

Notably, last week, sources close to Kahawa Tungu confirmed that the race for Naairobi’s top seat was well planned.

On the Azimio la Umoja’s side, Polycarp Igathe is set to be the Governor, deputized by Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi. In UDA, Johson Sakaja was unveiled as the Gubernatorial Flag bearer, his deputy is yet to be announced.

The Mombasa gubernatorial race has been described as a hotbed by political analysts with ODM hoping to retain the seat. Last week, ODM unveiled Abdullswamad Nassir as the party’s flagbearer.

UDA is also seeking control of the region with former senator Omar Hassan as the party’s flagbearer.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...