Mike Sonko Hints On Supporting New Candidate For Nairobi Governor Position

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has revealed plans hinting at supporting a new candidate for the Governor position.

On Sunday, the embattled former legislator started what was viewed as early campaigns in Starehe Constituency where he intimated that he will tour 15 other constituencies in a move to rally his base.

“We are strong and we are ready for the by-election,” Sonko said.

The former County boss further indicated that he will continue helping struggling families with his food drive initiative amid the festive season.

“Watu wangu as we usher this festive season to celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus, I wish to encourage you all to extend your generosity and kindness, however little, to your neighbors and community. As Mother Teresa once said, It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving. Mungu awabariki nyote,” he further wrote.



Reports have swirled on social media alluding that former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru will be vying for the Governor position. Being DP William Ruto’s close ally, it is not clear whether she will be fronted or will run on an independent ticket.

“I work with Ruto, so I will vie with the Hustler Nation team. We work with what wananchi say. The people have decided it’s me and it is up to them to decide the ticket I will use,” Wanjiru is quoted by a local publication.

Following Governor Sonko’s impeachment and him leaving the office without a deputy, Speaker Benson Mutura has been sworn in as acting governor until by-elections are conducted in 60 days.

The race to succeed Sonko will be very competitive with different parties planning to field candidates.

Although ODM and Jubilee Parties have not made it clear on how they will be approaching the by-elections, chances are high that both parties will field candidates.

Over the weekend, Lawyer Miguna Miguna declared his candidature with intentions of running for office while in exile.

Taking to his social media, Miguna Miguna cited that he had received relevant legal advice before finally arriving at his decision.

“Having received competent legal advice from Waikwa Wanyoike on Dec. 19, 2020, I, Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan citizen by birth and registered voter in Nairobi, hereby declare my candidature for the position of Governor of Nairobi in the upcoming by-election. Volunteers are welcomed.” he wrote.

Among those speculated to vie for the Governor position in Nairobi include politician Peter Kenneth, Agnes Gakure and many others who are yet to declare their interests.

