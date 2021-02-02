Mike Sonko Detained For Two More Days

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko will remain under police custody for two more days awaiting bail ruling on Thursday.

Sonko was charged with 12 counts, among them assault, robbery with violence, and destruction of property.

The former governor was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts where he was charged with assaulting Evans Obaga, George Chege, Paul Kahiga, and Charles Karori.

According to the charge sheet, Sonko is said to have led a group of men to Buruburu Phase 4 in Kamukunji sub-county, Nairobi on May 25, 2019, where they assaulted the above-mentioned victims.

He has also been charged with forcibly entering land No. LR Nairobi Block 78/863 belonging to Landmark International Properties Ltd, on the same day at around 1400 hrs.

