Citizen TV’s Mike Okinyi Appointed to Steer Committee for 2022 Common Wealth Games

Citizen TV’s Mike Okinyi has been appointed to steer the committee for the 2022 Birmingham commonwealth games.

Okinyi will also steer the committee for the Cairo 2022 Africa Youth Games. This was confirmed through a gazette notice by Sports CS Amina Mohammed who added that Okinyi, among other people, has been tasked to foresee the preparations of the continental games 2022.

Among the things the committee will foresee are approving budgetary works and the final lists of athletes who will take part in various games both in the United Kingdom and Cairo, Egypt.

In 2018, Okinyi was on the spot following the nominations for the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya SJAK.

There were claims that the organization’s executive altered nomination rules midair and within short notice, leading to up to eight aspirants being locked out of the process.

Okinyi, who was the Secretary-General brushed the claims off stating that “everyone was given an equal opportunity to vie for the seat they desired.”

“Those willing to vie for various positions must be fully paid up members. Candidates must also have been SJAK members for two years,” the reminder read partly.

