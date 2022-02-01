Miguna Wants Monetary Compensation As He Sues CS Omamo Over Aborted Trip

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna has sued Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Rachael Omamo over his failed trip home.

In a case filed at the High Court in Nairobi, the Canada-based barrister wants the minister committed to civil jail for frustrating his return into the country.

Miguna claims Omamo failed to comply with court orders that required her to facilitate his trip to Kenya.

“She has willfully disobeyed the same with impunity and demonstrated callous refusal to comply with it,” court documents read.

“The actions of the CS are in bad faith contemptuous and a dangerous affront to the proper administration of justice.”

The firebrand lawyer-cum politician says he visited the Kenyan embassy in Germany in November last year as ordered by Justice Hedwig Ong’udi but the officials refused to issue him with emergency travel documents.

He wants the court to also order the state, Air Lufthansa and Air France to compensate him over Sh1 million that he used in his aborted trip.

“I spent more than $10,000 on this latest trip. Besides, I spent an equivalent amount in March 2018 and January 2020 when the state prevented me from entering Kenya.”

“I seek severe penal punishment including but not limited to custodial sentences of the contemnors in addition to having them ordered to jointly and severally compensate me for the losses incurred in relation to the aborted trip to Kenya in November.”

Miguna, who was deported to Canada in February 2018, has been unable to return home severally due to “red alerts” issued by Kenyan authorities.

He was forced out of the country after swearing-in ODM leader Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’ following the disputed 2017 presidential polls.

The government maintains that Miguna, who holds dual citizenship, must reapply afresh for Kenyan citizenship.

But Miguna insists that he won’t reapply for the citizenship since he has never renounced it.

