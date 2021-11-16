Miguna Threatens to Sue Lawyer Makau Mutua Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Miguna Miguna has threatened to take legal action against lawyer Makau Mutua over sexual assault allegations he made on Twitter.

Over the weekend, Miguna and Mutua were involved in a Twitter spat with the latter claiming that Miguna had allegedly sexually assaulted vulnerable refugees who were seeking asylum in Kenya.

In a series of tweets, Mutua revealed that Miguna had taken advantage of vulnerable refugee women hence he was seeking to have the cases detailing the same revived.

Brother @MigunaMiguna don’t think we’ve forgotten about your MULTIPLE rape cases in Toronto, which I hear are being revived. — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) November 14, 2021

“I am finished with Miguna Miguna but I am waiting for Toronto courts and the bar to deal with him for charges of rape and sexual coercion on VULNERABLE refugee and immigrant women — some from Kenya — who sought his legal help to gain residency and asylum in Canada. Stay tuned,” Makau Mutua retorted.

I am finished with @MigunaMiguna — but I am waiting for Toronto courts and the bar to deal with him for charges of rape and sexual coercion on VULNERABLE refugee and immigrant women — some from Kenya — who sought his legal help to gain residency and asylum in Canada. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/q4LHOucmcL — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) November 14, 2021

Miguna now wants Prof Mutua to retract his statement and delete the tweets failure of which he would face legal action.

“Take Notice that legal action shall be commenced against you if you do not FORTHWITH publish a retraction and apology regarding the false allegations you made on Twitter on November 14, 2021 at about 1.16 p.m. about me. You are also required to forthwith delete, remove and purge all the Tweets you published concerning the aforesaid offending publications about me…” Miguna wrote on Twitter.

2/2 To @makaumutua:

You are also required to forthwith delete, remove and purge all the Tweets you published concerning the aforesaid offending publications about me on @Twitter and @Meta. No further legal notice will be given to you. cc @KmmLawyers — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) November 16, 2021

