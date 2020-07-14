Miguna Accuses State Operatives Of Attempting To Erase His Kenyan Roots, Citizenship On Wikipedia

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna’s Wikipedia profile was on Tuesday changed to indicate that he is not a Kenyan national.

In the changes made by unknown people, Miguna’s profile was edited to read that he is a Canadian citizen and advocate of the High Court of Canada.

Previously his profile indicated that Miguna holds dual Kenyan and Canadian citizenship.

The changes angered Miguna who took to social media accusing individuals in government of attempting to erase his Kenyan roots and citizenship.

“When an illegitimate regime hires an army of hungry ruffians to edit my Wikipedia page and ILLEGALLY tries to ERASE my KENYAN ROOTS and CITIZENSHIP by calling me a ‘Canadian’ or ‘foreigner’ when Kenyans call me a 5-Star GENERAL, it’s a sign of weakness and desperation, ” he wrote on Twitter.

When an illegitimate regime hires an army of hungry ruffians to edit my @Wikipedia page and ILLEGALLY tries to ERASE my KENYAN ROOTS and CITIZENSHIP by calling me a "Canadian," or "foreigner" when Kenyans call me a 5-Star GENERAL, it's a sign of weakness and desperation. pic.twitter.com/Sf9ExqGX5k — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) July 14, 2020

Wikipedia’s collaborative feature that allows anyone to contribute to its content, makes it possible for malicious people to alter information on public figures.

Miguna, whose attempts to return home have severally been thwarted by the government in the recent past, has often accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga of being behind his citizenship woes.

He was in January this year ejected from Air France and Lufthansa flights following a red alert issued by the government blocking him from entering Kenya.

The Canada-based barrister was forcefully deported on February 7, 2018, after being in police custody for days following his arrest for presiding over Odinga’s oath as the people’s president on January 30, 2018.

He was deported, for the second time, on March 29 after spending more than 72 hours in a tiny room at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after authorities denied him entry into the country.

According to the government, Miguna acquired Kenyan passport in 2009 at a time when it was illegal for a Kenyan to hold dual-citizenship.

The government maintains that since the 2010 constitution allows dual citizenship he must reapply so that he can be issued with a Kenyan passport since his original passport had been destroyed.

However, the Kenyan born insists that at no point did he denounce his Kenyan citizenship.

“I have never, ever renounced my Kenyan citizenship and will never do that. I’ve never even contemplated it,” an infuriated Miguna said in a past interview.

In a ruling delivered on December 14, 2018, Judge Enock Chacha Mwita noted that Miguna’s deportation was unlawful and in violation of the Constitution.

He dismissed the government’s narrative that Miguna is not a Kenyan citizen.

“I find and hold that he did not lose his citizenship upon acquiring a Canadian passport,“ Justice Mwita mentioned concerning his passport.

