Miguna ‘Sentences’ Sam Nyamweya To 350 Years In Jail For Looting Football Coffers

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has “sentenced” former Kenya Football Federation chairman Sam Nyamweya to 350 years in jail for looting the body “to death.”

In a tweet shared widely on Friday, the Canada based barrister called Nyamweya “a thief” who horned his skilled at YK’ 92, a political outfit used by the former ruling party, KANU, to counter multiparty wave.

Nyamweya ventured into football leadership, serving as general secretary and chairman of the federation after the political sojourn.

His rule, which came to stop in 2016 with election of his Nick Mwendwa, was marred by ill treatment of national team players and general mismanagement.

“This is an image of Sam Nyamweya, a thief who learnt his trade from Cyrus Jirongo at the YK’92, a violent, barbaric and criminal outfit Daniel arap Moi established to help him cling to power.”

“Nyamweya looted the KFF to death. I hereby sentence this criminal to 350 years in jail.”

This is an image of Sam Nyamweya, a thief who learnt his trade from Cyrus Jirongo at the YK'92, a violent, barbaric and criminal outfit Daniel arap Moi established to help him cling to power. Nyamweya looted the KFF to death. I hereby sentence this criminal to 350 years in jail. pic.twitter.com/fUjOF48At0 — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 1, 2020

After four years in the cold, Nyamweya has announced intention to regain leadership of football in the country in the forthcoming Football Kenya Federation elections.

Muguna added: “We don’t respect looters and despots. We respect values and virtues; human beings who have integrity, transformative vision; value truth; are honest; respect human rights; pursue justice; and adhere strictly to the constitution and rule of law. We fight against cartelism ROBUSTLY.”

We don't respect looters and despots. We respect values and virtues; human beings who have integrity, transformative vision; value truth; are honest; respect human rights; pursue justice; and adhere strictly to the constitution and rule of law. We fight against cartelism ROBUSTLY — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 1, 2020

Others who plan to run against Mwendwa include, former Vihiga County governor Moses Akaranga, Gor Mahia FC CEO Lordvick Aduda and football writer Bonface Osano.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu