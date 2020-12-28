Miguna Miguna To Vie For Nairobi Governor Seat On Thirdway Alliance Party Ticket

Lawyer Miguna Miguna who is in exile will vie for the Nairobi governor position on a Thirdway Alliance party ticket.

In a statement signed by the party’s national chairman, Miruru Waweru, the party said honouring Miguna’s candidature will be a way for Kenya to correct “one of the greatest political mistakes of our generation”.

“Nairobi deserves leadership devoid of ineptitude, unbridled lust and gluttony for public resources which has defined it for the last eight years,” said Waweru.

Waweru noted that the lawyer who declared interest in the seat on December 19, is the best bet at at reclaiming the city from ineptitude.

“As his Trademark, Miguna’s candidature is not separate from the virtues that he has fought for and which remain the defining hallmark of his public and private life,” he said.

The party wants court orders regarding his citizenship honoured.

“It is, therefore, a great honour for the Thirdway Alliance Kenya to unveil Miguna Miguna as its candidate for this by-election,” the party said.

But according to Ekuru Aukot who is the party leader, the party has never discussed Miguna’s candidature.

“Kenyans, don’t be misled by rent seekers and merchants in our party. While I would love to have the NRM General @MigunaMiguna as our candidate, the party under my leadership never even discussed his candidature as an agenda. This is the work of rent seekers!” Aukot tweeted.

