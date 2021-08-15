Miguna Miguna Resigns From Thirdway Alliance Party

Politician and lawyer Miguna Miguna has resigned as a member of the Thirdway Alliance Party.

In a letter to the Thirdway Alliance party on Sunday, Miguna said that his resignation was effective immediately.

“This is to advise you that effective immediately, I have resigned as a member the Thirdway Alliance Kenya party. Consequently, you are requested to forthwith remove my name from your membership list and communicate the same to the Registrar of Political Parties,” wrote Miguna.

“I thank the Thirdway Alliance Kenya team, especially Miruru Waweru, Angela Mwikali and

Elias Mutuma for their support and commitments to good governance. The struggle continues.”

This comes days after the Thirdway Alliance party expelled its National Chairman Daniel Miruru Waweru and Deputy Party Leader Angela Mwikali over alleged gross misconduct and indiscipline.

Others sent packing in an escalation of internal wrangles that have rocked the party in recent years include National Women Leader Giovanna Bunei and Deputy Youth leader Joan Lagat.

According to the party’s Secretary-General Fredrick Okango, the resolution to expel the four members was reached on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Okang’o said the expelled members had violently ignored, sabotaged all attempts at dispute resolution and frustrated all the efforts by National Executive Committee to seek an amicable solution.

“This decision to expel the four members was made after extensively attempting to explore the provisions of Articles 14 and 25 of the party constitution that provides for the Disciplinary measures of party officials and Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism (IDRM). These were severally frustrated by the expelled individuals,”

The members are also said to have ignored calls by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal to settle the existing dispute using internal mechanisms.

Some of the accusations the members faced include absconding duty and going into bed with ousted party leader Ekuru Aukot.

Aukot was expelled from the party in September last year over financial impropriety and lack of transparency to party members.

Three months later, the Registrar of Political Parties approved Aukot’s ouster as party leader but declined to remove him from the list of Third Away Alliance members saying his “expulsion as party member did not satisfy the set requirements including Article 6.3 of the party constitution”.

