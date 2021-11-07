Miguna Miguna Claims Life In Danger, Unknown People Monitoring His Home In Canada

Lawyer Miguna Miguna now says his life is in danger, a few days to his homecoming day set for November 16, 2021.

In a tweet, Miguna who stay in Ontario, Candada, claimed that people driving a Honda CR-V registration number BYLM 576 were monitoring his home for the last two weeks.

“This (below) Honda CRV, Ontario Plate Number BYLM 576 has been monitoring our house for the past 2 weeks. I don’t fear them. I don’t fear death. I’m still coming home,” he wrote.

In October, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga said he would to travel to Canada and come back with Miguna.

Mutunga announced that he’ll personally travel to Toronto to accompany the firebrand lawyer and self-declared national resistance movement (NRM) ‘general’.

Miguna has been trying to come back home since 2018 when he was exiled after swearing in ODM leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president, following a contested election in 2017.

“I appeal to all Kenyans of goodwill and to our friends in other countries to support this cause because it is just,” Mutunga said in a statement posted on Mutunga Elephant, an online site.

The authorities have controversially twice exiled the former aide of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, despite several court orders restraining them.

Mutunga accused the government of abusing Miguna’s rights and disregarding several court orders directing it to facilitate the lawyer’s return to the country.

