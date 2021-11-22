Miguna “Denied” Emergency Travel Document By Kenyan Embassy in Berlin

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has accused Kenyan authorities of disobeying latest court orders regarding his travel home.

Earlier today, the High Court gave Miguna 72 hours to obtain an emergency travel document to facilitate his travel back to Kenya.

Justice Hedwig Ong’undi directed the Canada-based barrister to obtain the document from the Kenyan High Commission in Ottawa Canada or Berlin Germany.

In an update, Miguna, who is stuck in Berlin, said he visited the Kenyan embassy as directed by the court but the officials refused to comply with the orders.

According to Miguna, he arrived at the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin at 1:50 PM.

He claimed that the officials were under firm instructions from authorities in Nairobi to deny him the emergency travel document.

“Amb. Tom Amolo hurriedly left at 2 PM. Ushered to the Boardroom by Emma Mabinda, Karuma and Esther Mungai and told that if they comply with Justice Ong’udi’s Order and issue me with a Travel Document, they would lose their jobs,” Miguna said in a tweet thread.

Here is the image of me leaving the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin at 2:02 PM after the Embassy Officials REFUSED to comply with Justice Ong'udi's Order directing them to issue me with a Travel Document. The struggle continues. pic.twitter.com/7FaJoFsMEz — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) November 22, 2021

“Emma Mabinda specifically told me that she has received instructions from Nairobi not to comply with the Court Order. She asked me for proof of Kenyan citizenship and I showed her my National ID card. She demanded a ‘Certificate of Regaining Citizenship’.”

Apparently, the officials told Miguna that the government may have appealed the orders he was referring to.

“I asked her to show me the ‘Certificate for Losing Citizenship,’ but she stated that she did not have the same. Mr. Karuma then said that ‘the court Order you are speaking about is rumours and maybe has been appealed.’ Impunity all over the place,” Miguna added.

Miguna, who holds dual citizenship, has maintained that he won’t reapply for Kenyan citizenship since he has never renounced it.

Justice Ong’undi on Monday ruled that Air France should with immediate effect allow Miguna to board an available flight to Kenya once he obtains the travel document.

“Upon landing, he be allowed to use his ID for purposes of identification,” ordered Justice Ong’undi on Monday.

The court further directed Miguna to apply for a Kenyan passport once he arrives in Kenya.

The government, the judge ruled, should issue Miguna with a Kenyan passport in a week’s time as long as all requirements are complied with.

Miguna was blocked from flying to Nairobi from Berlin last week over “Red Alerts” issued to Air France by Kenyan authorities.

But responding to Miguna’s application filed in a Nairobi Court, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said no government agency has issued any red alert to the Lufthansa Group and Air France in relation to Miguna’s return to Kenya.

The PS, however, noted that Miguna had been advised to visit the Kenya High Commission in Ottawa and obtain an emergency certificate to enable him travel to Kenya.

Miguna’s passport was seized in February 2018 following his deportation to Canada for presiding over ODM leader Raila Odinga’s oath as the people’s president.

Justice Chacha Mwita later in December 2018 ruled that Miguna’s deportation was illegal and ordered authorities to return his passport. It later emerged that the passport had been perforated.

Immigration Services Director General Alexendar Muteshi maintains that Miguna must apply for a new passport, arguing it is a statutory requirement under section 28 (1) of the Kenya Citizenship and immigration act in Kenya.

