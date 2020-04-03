in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Miguna Miguna Comes To Yvonne Okwara’s Defense Following Attack by KoT

99 Views

(Photo/Courtesy)

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna on Friday, April 3 came to TV girl Yvonne Okwara’s defense.

The sensational tv presenter had been trolled for the better part of the day and was trending at number one in regards to her take on social media bullying of Brenda Cherotich, a COVID-19 recovery.

Yvonne had taken a stand to defend Brenda who had been attacked with Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) alluding that her recovery story was fake due to the inconsistencies it had.

Taking to Twitter, Miguna cautioned netizens against attacking Yvonne stating that she was expressing her opinion which she is entitled for.

Read: Here Is Why Brenda Will Not Meet Family Just Yet Despite Recovering From COVID-19

“Yvonne Okwara is entitled to her opinions, just like all of you are. Stop attacking Yvonne for expressing her opinions. Democracy, the rule of law and constitutionalism demand no less. Yvonne is one of the most thoughtful Kenyans alive,” he said.

Miguna, however, added that Yvonne had gone overboard by calling for the arrest of individuals involved in bullying Brenda.

Read Also: The President Is Missing His Deputy – Moses Kuria Says As He Trashes Brenda, Brian Recovery Story

The majority of Kenyans who were castigating Yvonne alluded that she was very vocal on the issue and picked sides instead of being professional about it and give an unbiased opinion.

For instance, she is accused of playing the gender card and letting her emotions take over her on the attack of against Brenda.

Here are some reactions from KoT:

 

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various media organizations.

Twitter: @MallissaMercy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

6-year-old Boy Succumbs To COVID-19 In Kenya, Death Toll Rises To 4