Miguna Miguna Comes To Yvonne Okwara’s Defense Following Attack by KoT

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna on Friday, April 3 came to TV girl Yvonne Okwara’s defense.

The sensational tv presenter had been trolled for the better part of the day and was trending at number one in regards to her take on social media bullying of Brenda Cherotich, a COVID-19 recovery.

Yvonne had taken a stand to defend Brenda who had been attacked with Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) alluding that her recovery story was fake due to the inconsistencies it had.

Taking to Twitter, Miguna cautioned netizens against attacking Yvonne stating that she was expressing her opinion which she is entitled for.

“Yvonne Okwara is entitled to her opinions, just like all of you are. Stop attacking Yvonne for expressing her opinions. Democracy, the rule of law and constitutionalism demand no less. Yvonne is one of the most thoughtful Kenyans alive,” he said.

Don't try to curtail @YvonneOkwara's opinions through intimidation, harassment, threats or unwarranted attacks on her. Present your own opinions robustly. Interrogate and deconstruct hers with reason and logic. We need to EXPAND our DEMOCRATIC SPACE and guard against tyranny. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) April 3, 2020

Miguna, however, added that Yvonne had gone overboard by calling for the arrest of individuals involved in bullying Brenda.

Finally, I agree that @YvonneOkwara went overboard by calling for the arrest of #KOT who had equally expressed their opinions as prescribed by the Bill of Rights. However, we should CRITIQUE that aspect of her anti-democratic opinion through REASON; not vigilantism. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) April 3, 2020

The majority of Kenyans who were castigating Yvonne alluded that she was very vocal on the issue and picked sides instead of being professional about it and give an unbiased opinion.

For instance, she is accused of playing the gender card and letting her emotions take over her on the attack of against Brenda.

Here are some reactions from KoT:

I strongly disagree with Yvonne Okwara. Your statement is not objective. It is emotional and stinks to high heavens. Speaking of which where was your voice when your fellow women stripped a MAN (Lonyangapuo) naked and shared his nude photos? This is toxic

pic.twitter.com/mqXDt0GkAK — Lord Mutai (@ItsMutai) April 3, 2020

Yvonne Okwara thinks that females are a special being and should be treated with care whereas, the same same women are the one who leaked Lonyangapuo's nudes.?NOTE! when females start losing a battle, they always play a gender card which insane and sick, no gender is special — 𝙲𝚈𝙼𝙾𝙷™ 🌬 ❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) April 3, 2020

When Longanyapuo was being stripped naked by gangsters online, some fellows like Yvonne Okwara and Dela went silent! What's this special about Brenda? Importantly, Brenda was roasted for her inconsistencies, Prof was fighting a political battle. Give is a break, tell DCI to come pic.twitter.com/ONpJJRfExS — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) April 3, 2020

Saddening seeing Yvonne Okwara being attacked for speaking her mind. Everyone is entitled to an opinion and we should respect hers…not insulting her, digging up stuff and cyberbullying her. Cyberbullying is getting out of hand in Kenya because people have time…Such a shame! — Xtian Dela™ (@xtiandela) April 3, 2020

Just a reminder to those trolling and cyber bulling @YvonneOkwara that she is made of steel. Keeping telling the truth as it is Yvonne. Her message still stands that women are more prone to cyber bullying and you have proved that to be the case by going after her. — Dr. Roselyn Akombe (@DrRoselynAkombe) April 3, 2020

