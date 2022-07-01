I’m Tired of Sakaja’s Lies – Miguna Chimes in On Senator’s Degree Drama

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna is tired of Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja’s lies.

In a tweet, Miguna wondered why the legislator lacked money to pay off his school fees yet he bragged about buying a Mercedes Benz while still a student.

“I’m sick and tired of Sakaja’s lies. He had publicly stated how he became a millionaire businessman with a Mercedes Benz vehicle while at the UoN. How he grew up in Atwoli’s (COTU boss) household,” he tweeted.

“He said he had a Degree in Actuarial Science. Why is he now wailing about poverty?” Miguna posed.

Sakaja on Friday told Spice FM that he was yet to complete his Actuarial Science degree because he could not pay the fees.

“I studied Actuarial Science at the University of Nairobi for four years. The ceremony of graduation is not what confers the knowledge to you. And by the time I was able to go back, I was too embarrassed to go back to class, and that is something I will complete, I finish it, two to three or four units,” he told the Situation Room hosts.

But in June 2021, while speaking to Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, Sakaja talked about purchasing a vehicle for a whopping Sh500,000 while still a student at the UoN.

He also spoke about engaging in different businesses to pay his fees.

“I had businesses. I had a saloon, laundry, kinyozi. By the end of the day, I had about Sh5, 000, every day. So this car was not that expensive that day, I had to get it.

“By the time I was going to the fourth year, I had started joining politics of President Mwai Kibaki. So I had resources…by the time I was in the fourth year, I had an apartment at Yaya Center.”

