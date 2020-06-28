Miguna Cancels Interview With K24 TV After Anne Kiguta Introduced Second Guest To Discuss Waiguru Impeachment

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has cancelled his interview with K24 TV citing attempts by the station’s management to dilute “important” national issues he had intended to discuss.

The interview with Punchline host Anne Kiguta had been scheduled for tonight.

“I’ve cancelled my appearance after your last-minute attempt to dilute the important national issues Anne Kiguta and I had agreed to discuss on #Punchline. I know despot Uhuru Kenyatta owns K24 TV and has pulled a fast one. I’m not willing to compromise my principles, ” Miguna said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

Fiery Miguna, who was expected to talk about his efforts to get back into the country from Canada, took issue with Kiguta’s move to bring in lawyer Ndegwa Njiru as part of her guests in tonight’s show.

The station had indicated that Njiru would appear in the show to talk about the impeachment of Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru.

“To Anne Kiguta, K24 TV, Mutahi Ngunyi and Despot Uhuru Kenyatta: I’m not from Kirinyaga. I’m not a Kirinyaga MCA. I don’t represent Anne Waiguru or the Kirinyaga MCAs. I lead a revolutionary movement. We are struggling for Kenya’s liberation and justice to all. We’ll never waver, ” Miguna added.

Njiru represented Kirinyaga Members of County Assembly who voted to oust Waiguru on grounds of abuse of office and gross violation of the Constitution.

The MCAs, however, failed in their attempt to kick out Waiguru after a Senate select committee picked to probe her conduct concluded that the MCAs did not table sufficient evidence to support the impeachment.

The MCAs have, however, vowed to challenge the Senate verdict in court.

The besieged county boss was accused of taking Ksh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

The MCAs also accused the governor of abuse of office by awarding a Ksh50 million to a company named Velocity with an alias ‘Velocty’, which did no work.

The governor was also accused of running down the health sector in the County to the detriment of Kirinyaga residents.

