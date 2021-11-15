in NEWS

Miguna Blocked from Boarding Air France Flight to Nairobi Over “Red Alert” By Kenyan Gov’t

Miguna
Miguna Miguna at the Berlin Brandenburg International Airport. [Courtesy]

Lawyer Miguna Miguna will not be leaving for Kenya on flight AF 836 after Air France denied entry.

In a series of tweets, the barrister who is currently based in Canada claimed that the Kenyan government on Monday morning issued a Red Alert.

“This is to inform Kenyans and the world that @airfrance officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a “red Alert” this morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I’m waiting for a copy,” said Miguna.

According to Miguna, the airline did not list “Red Alert” as the reason for denied entry.

“They have refused to state “Red Alert.” But they have indicated that it is obvious and they empathize with me but that there is nothing they can do. Let our legal team get to work. Thanks everyone for the support. Aluta Continua,” he wrote.

More follows

