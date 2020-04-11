Miguna Baptizes Economist David Ndii, “Auma” Following Twitter Spat

With new orders directing people to stay indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus, people have nothing but a lot of time on their hands and what better way to spend it than on the internet.

As a result, lawyer Miguna Miguna and economist David Ndii were in a twitter spat which ended up with the latter getting a new name.

Making the list of trending topics is the name “Auma”, a female Luo name, which Miguna gave to Ndii.

The deported lawyer took issue with the fact that Ndii, a former NASA strategist, claimed that the Luo people have been misused by the ruling regimes because they are “cheap”.

Raila groupies using big words to deflect attention from truth. Facts:

1. Moi said Luos are cheap

2. Uhuru is Moi’s political son

3. Uhuru bought Raila, cheap

4. Raila has outlived usefulness

5. Only Raila groupies still flogging BBI dead horse

If it walks, quacks like a duck pic.twitter.com/pFOpVryHNr — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 10, 2020

For the better part of the week, Ndii’s sentiments have received mixed reactions from the Luo community with some accusing him of being tribal.

Moi was the main buyer of politicians. He was in the best position to know which ones cost him how much, but Luos are the only ones he delighted in disclosing as bargain basement. Wa makabila ingine hatujui alikuwa ananunua pesa ngapi. https://t.co/knvPMQ5lp9 — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 10, 2020

Others however noted that his remarks were true. They reckoned that it is easy for a Luo in an acting capacity to be replaced by another individual after holding brief.

Others talked about the handshake that brought together President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. Some thought it brought unity while others said, the latter was bought.

@DavidNdii's tweet that Luos are cheap is nothing but the truth.Being used by Odinga family for generations,yet claiming to suffer but can't face the idea they are cheap, used & disposed.Raila reggae stopped, Nyanza can end Odingaism as well.Pave way 4 new leaders. pic.twitter.com/7qVxZdCx9m — Weldon (@kipweldone) April 10, 2020

Back to Miguna, the NRM general was upset that the economist who was last week in a tweef with lawyer Donald Kipkorir, quoted former President Daniel Moi who in his 24 years of being the head of state is said to have brutalized Kenyans.

“David Auma Ndii: Only desperate cowards who have depleted their intellectual reservoirs quote and rely on what dictators like Daniel arap Moi did or said. Moi brutalized, tortured, maimed, murdered and repressed Kenyans for 24 long years. Shame on you, Auma, the Sugoi Makanga,” Miguna wrote.

David Auma Ndii: Only desperate cowards who have depleted their intellectual reservoirs quote and rely on what dictators like Daniel arap Moi did or said. Moi brutalized, tortured, maimed, murdered and repressed Kenyans for 24 long years. Shame on you, Auma, the Sugoi Makanga. https://t.co/mV8SwgYcy5 — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) April 10, 2020

In a bid to annihilate Ndii, the lawyer accused him of being a sell out who held brief for the Jubilee party during the 2017 elections.

“Dr. David Auma Ndii: This was your declaration on March 4, 2018 – 5 days before the March 9, 2018 HandChieth. Didn’t you know then that “Luos are cheap?” When did you return to Uthamakism? Were you a STRATEGIC PLANT in ODM? Auma: Stop ethnic baiting. Do business in Sugoi quietly,” he added. Dr. David Auma Ndii: This was your declaration on March 4, 2018 – 5 days before the March 9, 2018 HandChieth. Didn't you know then that "Luos are cheap?" When did you return to Uthamakism? Were you a STRATEGIC PLANT in ODM? Auma: Stop ethnic baiting. Do business in Sugoi quietly. pic.twitter.com/ZtcoCzkE0U — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) April 10, 2020 Not one to back down from a fight, Miguna again accused Ndii of working with Deputy President William Ruto and staging his arrest in Kwale. David Auma Ndii is free to conduct business in Sugoi quietly. But the moment he raises his cowardly head in public purporting to lecture Kenyans on matters of good governance, we will consistently remind him of his staged arrest in Kwale and support for the March 9, 2018 betrayal https://t.co/zlFZmUIqOP — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) April 10, 2020 Interestingly, Ndii refused to engage the Canada-based lawyer, dismissing him as a “boy”. Ndigūcokanīria na kīhīī. https://t.co/sgMWsY9DCU — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 10, 2020 Kenyans on Twitter or better known as KoT weighed in on the matter. They said: Auma say your name in capital letters we didn’t hear you the first time. Auma: pic.twitter.com/RlDvIqtoHH — Bel Akinyi (@BelAkinyii) April 11, 2020 Luos running this Auma thing you don't need to be too much excited . Ndii normally make a comeback at midnight so just wait. He might send all of you for a one month-leave 😆 — GENERALI KIPROŤICH 🇰🇪 (@ItsKiprotich1) April 11, 2020 We never disown our own . Ndii, the Kikuyu blood still runs your veins. Just tell migunamiguna you

ID names are David Ndei and not Auma. Welcome back home to uthamakistan. I know you used to miss us! Btw miguna fights like a pig, no one wins against him except the government! pic.twitter.com/pEQ79NQrFN — Lion Muigai (@Mohmuigai) April 11, 2020 Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu