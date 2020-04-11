in NEWS

Miguna Baptizes Economist David Ndii, “Auma” Following Twitter Spat

David Ndii and Miguna Miguna. [Courtesy]

With new orders directing people to stay indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus, people have nothing but a lot of time on their hands and what better way to spend it than on the internet.

As a result, lawyer Miguna Miguna and economist David Ndii were in a twitter spat which ended up with the latter getting a new name.

Making the list of trending topics is the name “Auma”, a female Luo name, which Miguna gave to Ndii.

The deported lawyer took issue with the fact that Ndii, a former NASA strategist, claimed that the Luo people have been misused by the ruling regimes because they are “cheap”.

For the better part of the week, Ndii’s sentiments have received mixed reactions from the Luo community with some accusing him of being tribal.

Others however noted that his remarks were true. They reckoned that it is easy for a Luo in an acting capacity to be replaced by another individual after holding brief.

Others talked about the handshake that brought together President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. Some thought it brought unity while others said, the latter was bought.

Back to Miguna, the NRM general was upset that the economist who was last week in a tweef with lawyer Donald Kipkorir, quoted former President Daniel Moi who in his 24 years of being the head of state is said to have brutalized Kenyans.

“David Auma Ndii: Only desperate cowards who have depleted their intellectual reservoirs quote and rely on what dictators like Daniel arap Moi did or said. Moi brutalized, tortured, maimed, murdered and repressed Kenyans for 24 long years. Shame on you, Auma, the Sugoi Makanga,” Miguna wrote.

In a bid to annihilate Ndii, the lawyer accused him of being a sell out who held brief for the Jubilee party during the 2017 elections.

“Dr. David Auma Ndii: This was your declaration on March 4, 2018 – 5 days before the March 9, 2018 HandChieth. Didn’t you know then that “Luos are cheap?” When did you return to Uthamakism? Were you a STRATEGIC PLANT in ODM? Auma: Stop ethnic baiting. Do business in Sugoi quietly,” he added.

Not one to back down from a fight, Miguna again accused Ndii of working with Deputy President William Ruto and staging his arrest in Kwale.

Interestingly, Ndii refused to engage the Canada-based lawyer, dismissing him as a “boy”.

Kenyans on Twitter or better known as KoT weighed in on the matter. They said:

 

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

