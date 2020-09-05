Migori Speaker Claims Sifuna Led Goons To His Home Over Obado Impeachment

Tensions are high in Migori County after Speaker of the county assembly Boaz Okoth claimed his life was in danger.

Mr Okoth claimed that he was assaulted in the presence of ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna. Addressing reporters, Mr Baoz who has been ailing for a year now alleged that Sifuna led a gang to his Ruby Court in Milimani, Kisumu, on Friday night at 11pm.

According to the speaker, the impending impeachment of Governor Okoth Obado was to blame for his woes.

He stated that he is yet to receive the impeachment motion that has apparently been signed by over 20 members of the county assembly.

“I was attacked yesterday in the presence and in the presence of ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and whoever was attacking my bodyguard is his brother,” the speaker said.

“They thought I was with some MCAs at the hotel. My life is in danger.”

On Thursday, ODM party called on the government to offer security to Migori MCAs supporting the impeachment of Obado citing intimidation and blackmail.

In a statement, ODM chairman John Mbadi indicated that it would stand with the MCAs despite the intimidation tactics forcing them back down.

“We assure ODM MCAs who have sighed the petition to remove Obado from office that the party will stand with them fully against attempts by the governor to intimidate and blackmail them. We urge the government to ensure the security of Migori MCAs and protect them from any form of intimidation and blackmail,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi also noted that certain county officials were diverting public funds to fuel violence in the county.

“Those CECs, directors, suppliers contractors and county assembly officials are currently holed up Nairobi, Kisumu and Migori. As soon as we forward those names, we will expect the police to act with speed to arrest the individuals so that law and order can be maintained and justice not subverted in Nairobi,” he added.

The Raila Odinga-led party on Tuesday resolved to oust the county boss after he was charged with Sh73.4 million graft.

