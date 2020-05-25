Migori Quarantine Centres On Spot As 12 More People Escape

Migori quarantine facilities are on the spot amid Coronavirus pandemic after 12 more people escaped from isolation over the weekend.

Nation reports that the 12 people sneaked out of St Mary’s Mabera Secondary School isolation centre following complaints of overcrowding and poor sanitization.

They were part of the people who were arrested at a bar in Migori town drinking past curfew hours.

Ultimately, according to police records, under OB Number 30/22/5/2020, the escapees are said to have lodged complaints about the poor state of sanitation in the facility with no actions being taken.

This comes barely a fortnight after a group of 8 people escaped out of a facility in Kuria West Sub-county.

Further, the publication reports that a clinician at the facility identified as David Marwa said that only two of the escapees had left their details at the facility hence making it hard to trace the rest of the group.

"Twelve of them whose identities are unknown escaped to unknown destinations. Scene visited by police and search is underway," read the report in part. Other reports indicate that the authorities are yet to catch up with the individuals who had escaped previously although more efforts are still being put to pursue them. Read Also: 2 People Believed To Have Been Among Individuals Who Escaped From KMTC Quarantine Facility Arrested On Thika Road County Health Executive Isca Oluoch ideally confirmed the incident stating that all possible leads to trace them were being explored. In the same account of events, a senior doctor at the facility speculates that there is a plot by police officers to aid the escapees to flee. For instance, the doctor cites that the police officers in Migori town deliberately refused to provide their details despite having clear records. Read Also: Police Search For Two People Who Escaped From Quarantine Facility In Nyeri "We suspect this was a plot to aid in the escape because we have reached the officers for details in vain," the senior doctor is quoted. Further, the doctor claims that the officers remained quiet despite being alarmed that there was an impending escape plan. As of today, COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 1286, with 402 recoveries and 52 fatalities. Several people are also still in isolation.