Migori Police Officers on the Spot for Interfering with Child Abuse Cases

Police in Migori County are on the spot for interfering with child abuse cases hence delaying the fight for justice.

For instance, the officers are being accused of declining to respond to the cases of child abuse while others are said to interfere with the cases already reported at the children’s department.

According to Nyatike sub-county children Officer Joyce Atieno, some of these police officers collude with the suspects to subvert justice for the children.

A good example of this is where a headteacher in Muhuru Ward has been accused of defiling her pupils but so far no action has been done. The teacher is still walking scot-free.

Apparently, the matter has ideally been escalated and reported to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) but there are no certainties that the children will get justice.

Child abuse cases have been on the rise amid the pandemic with little or nothing being done to the perpetrators.

Earlier in June, Kenya launched a new online tool that gives the public a much-needed opportunity to report child sexual abuse material on the internet.

Once a material containing child sexual abuse is reported, the tool allows a team of analysts who assess the materials reported thus being able to block or remove the illegal content from the internet.

The new portal was set up by Internet Watch Foundation and the Kenyan Government’s Anti-Human Trafficking & Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) in correspondence with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Through this, the spreading of images and videos of children who have been sexually raped and abused is prevented. .

