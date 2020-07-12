A Migori MCA In Trouble For Allegedly Assaulting County Worker

Police in Migori County have launched a manhunt for Ntimaru West Member of County Assembly (MCA) Francis Magori following an assault complaint filed by a county worker.

Magori is accused of assaulting Benjamin Chacha, a road engineer in Kuria East sub-county, on July 7 during an inspection of the ongoing road work in his ward.

Police say that the MCA has gone under and the authorities are trailing him for questioning.

“I was to check on condition of the murram which the MCA complained was deficit and the road work was shoddy. We were at the murram pit site in Ngoche area when the attack happened,” Chacha told the Star on Saturday.

According to the engineer, the MCA attacked him severally and attempts to flee from him were subdued “because he has a bigger physique and his aggressiveness was so sudden.”

“He personally attacked me using kicks and blows, I tried to flee but he followed me insisting he was going to slaughter me like a goat,” Chacha said.

The engineer also claims that the ward representative incited a group of local youth to beat him up.

“I was strangled on the ground and even after pulling off grass from the ground to call for leniency a sharp knife was brought to kill me, women who yelled dissuaded the attackers,” he said.

Following the attack, the engineer says he suffered injuries on his fingers, head, arm and upper abdomen.

He sought treatment at Kegonga Sub-county Hospital and reported the matter at Kegonga Police Station and Ntimaru Police and the incident was captured under OB numbers 22/07/07/2020 and 15/08/07/2020 respectively.

Reports indicate that the MCA has tried reaching out to Chacha in an attempt to settle the matter out of court.

He claims he acted out of anger and apologised. But Chacha maintains that the MCA should be arrested and charged.

“He has sent several colleagues he works with in the assembly to seek a truce, but since he is a person I know I was shocked by how extreme the attack was. My life was in danger despite pleading,” said Chacha.

