Migori County Speaker, 9 Others Arrested Over Alleged Graft

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested Migori County Assembly speaker Boaz Okoth and 9 other officials in connection with a graft case.

Okoth was apprehended alongside his deputy, Mathews Chacha.

In November, Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) ordered for the arrest of 15 officers involved in corruption at the assembly.

In a letter from Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai indicated that the suspects were being sought after to face charges of conspiracy to commit an offense.

“The suspects should be apprehended forthwith and arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit an offense of corruption,” read the letter in part.

Apart from Okoth and Chacha, others included; acting assembly clerk Emmanuel King’wara, suspended clerk Tom Onyango, members of the Migori County Assembly Service Board Roland Asiga, Nicholas Rioba, Clifford Jobando and Mereza Akello as well as supply chain manager Steve Okello.

