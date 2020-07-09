in NEWS

Outrage As Migori County Allocates Sh4.1 Million For Coffins

179 Views

obado home raided
Migori County Governor Okoth Obado [Photo/Courtesy]

The County Government of Migori has allocated Sh4.1 million for the purchase of coffins for the financial year 2020/21. The move has ignited outrage among netizens who have castigated the county leadership for misuse of funds instead of prioritizing the needs of the people who elected them.

According to the County’s Budget and Appropriation Committee, the allocation of Sh4.1 million would aid in making funeral arrangements for locals who lose loved ones amid disasters such as the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The Sh4.1 million is distributed as follows; Sh3.6 million given to the Department of Public Service Management for purchase of coffins and Sh500 million given to the Department of Disaster Management in correspondence with the same.

Read: Migori County Loses 800Million Annually Due To Poor Sanitation

“The County Government is given an opportunity to accord its members befitting send-offs. We based our allocation on the Public Service Commission Act of 2012. Every action undertaken is therefore lawful and a replica of what happens in the National Budget,” Tom Akungo, Chairperson Budget Committee Migori stated.

Akungo further added that the county was prone to natural disasters due to existing mines where locals lose their families.

Migori, under the leadership of Governor Okoth Obado has been on several occasions linked to scandals and corruption.

The governor, for instance, is battling a court case as the main suspect in the brutal murder of Sharon Otieno and her unborn child. The EACC is also probing the governor in Sh2.5 billion graft scandal detailing at least 23 firms.

Read Also: Migori Quarantine Centres On Spot As 12 More People Escape

On July 6, 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the ban of movement and extended the dusk till dawn curfew for another 30 days.

In the State of the Nation Address, the Head of State indicated that the Coronavirus pandemic would be dealt with at the county levels thus called on governors to ensure their counties were well equipped with relevant equipment to combat COVID-19. The Ministry of Health stipulated that all counties must meet the 300-bed capacity.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email @mallissamercy86@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Facebook Reaps Big As 75% More Spend Time On Social Media Since Coronavirus Outbreak

Galana Kulalu Irrigation Scheme To Undergo Viability Test Before Being Privatised