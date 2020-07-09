Outrage As Migori County Allocates Sh4.1 Million For Coffins

The County Government of Migori has allocated Sh4.1 million for the purchase of coffins for the financial year 2020/21. The move has ignited outrage among netizens who have castigated the county leadership for misuse of funds instead of prioritizing the needs of the people who elected them.

According to the County’s Budget and Appropriation Committee, the allocation of Sh4.1 million would aid in making funeral arrangements for locals who lose loved ones amid disasters such as the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The Sh4.1 million is distributed as follows; Sh3.6 million given to the Department of Public Service Management for purchase of coffins and Sh500 million given to the Department of Disaster Management in correspondence with the same.

“The County Government is given an opportunity to accord its members befitting send-offs. We based our allocation on the Public Service Commission Act of 2012. Every action undertaken is therefore lawful and a replica of what happens in the National Budget,” Tom Akungo, Chairperson Budget Committee Migori stated.

Akungo further added that the county was prone to natural disasters due to existing mines where locals lose their families.

Migori, under the leadership of Governor Okoth Obado has been on several occasions linked to scandals and corruption.

The governor, for instance, is battling a court case as the main suspect in the brutal murder of Sharon Otieno and her unborn child. The EACC is also probing the governor in Sh2.5 billion graft scandal detailing at least 23 firms.

On July 6, 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the ban of movement and extended the dusk till dawn curfew for another 30 days.

In the State of the Nation Address, the Head of State indicated that the Coronavirus pandemic would be dealt with at the county levels thus called on governors to ensure their counties were well equipped with relevant equipment to combat COVID-19. The Ministry of Health stipulated that all counties must meet the 300-bed capacity.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Migori county assembly should be disbanded and everybody go home.

How do Hon. Members allocate a budget of 4.1million to buy coffins in the financial year 20202021?

Instead of investing to save lives, they're investing to bury people 🤔#justicefordjevolve #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2uIM1Na92I — Elvis wambura (@elvis_wambura) July 8, 2020

Migori County Assembly has allocated Kshs 4.1M towards the purchase of coffins in the 2020/2021 financial year….

Am just not sure for who!! — Shikoh Kihika (@Shikohkihika) July 8, 2020

Migori County has 'perfect' priorities. An allocation of 4.1m for coffins isn't as bad as ensuring our ECDE centres are in perfect condition. — oush alele (@AleleOush) July 9, 2020

Assuming each coffin is 10,000/-, Migori county will give some decent send-off to some 410 county men and women. #KenyaTusiotaka @KBCChannel1 pic.twitter.com/az5L5PdHMY — Choices (@OgoiBenard) July 8, 2020

