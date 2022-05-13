Migori Bar Manager Nursing Injuries Following Fight Over Waitress

A bar manager in Migori is nursing serious injuries inflicted on him following a fight over a curvaceous waitress at his premises.

28-year-old Oscar Omondi, the manager of Azimio bar in Karangi, Migori county was attacked by three machete-wielding revelers as he was closing the bar after he prevented them from leaving for the night with a newly employed bar waitress.

Omondi, who was concerned with the high turnover of waitresses at his place of work who had eloped with revelers was determined not to let the current one go.

Little did he know that the three were armed with machetes, knives and other crude weapons and intended to attack him.

According to the DCI, the trio had patronized the bar for the better part of the evening and would occasionally steal glances at the 22-year-old voluptuous damsel, as she swaggered from one table to another serving thirsty revelers.

Unbeknownst to them, the bar manager had taken note of their eye movements and was determined to not let them get away with the waitress.

“Despite finishing their drinks an hour before closing time, the trio hanged around the bar like hungry wolves on the prowl, further exacerbating the unpleasant situation,’ the DCI said.

Apparently, the trio went wild when the bar manager spoiled their plans and attacked him at around midnight. They descended on him with knives and clubs.

They are also said to have made their way to the counter and stole some specified amount of money that constituted the day’s sale.

So far, a manhunt has been launched by detectives for the suspects with anyone with relevant information asked to report to the nearest police station.

