Migori Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth Arrested After Break-in At Finance Office

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth has been arrested over an alleged break-in in the county’s Finance office.

Police said the Speaker was arrested after attempting to cart away some files from the office at around 3am Wednesday.

Also arrested were seven youths in the company of the speaker during the break-in.

Migori County police commander Mark Wanjala confirmed the incident saying the speaker caused scenes at the facility before he was finally arrested and taken into custody.

Wanjala told the press that Okoth had attempted to resist arrest by locking himself in his office after detectives arrived at the scene.

The Speaker was whisked off to the DCI offices for grilling.

The suspects, Wanjala said, will be charged with office break-in once investigations are complete.

Graft links

The Speaker is also facing graft charges in a case where several county officials are accused of misappropriating Ksh10 million from the County Assembly.

He was in December last year charged with various counts of graft alongside 14 other suspects and freed on Ksh300,000 cash bail.

The matter was set for mention on February 15.

