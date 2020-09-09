Obado Ouster: Migori Assembly Speaker Adjourns Sitting Again, Says His Life Is In Danger

The tabling of an impeachment motion against Migori County Governor Okoth Obado has faced another hurdle after Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth adjourned today’s sitting.

The speaker claimed his life is in danger after his security was allegedly withdrawn on Tuesday night.

This is the second time the speaker is adjourning assembly sittings amid a plot by ODM party to kick out Obado who is facing graft charges.

Yesterday, the speaker adjourned a sitting over unmet physical distancing regulations.

All the 57 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) turned up for the sitting after a month-long recess. The ward representatives anticipated that the impeachment motion against Obado would be tabled.

“All members came into the House. We must be cognizant of COVID-19 and there is a way we sit. So, I must get modalities of how we would sit if all members would want to be together at the same time,” the Speaker stated while dismissing the Assembly.

A contingent of officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) had been deployed at the assembly amid heated tension over Obado ouster.

Obado who is facing a Ksh73.4 million graft case was released on Monday, August 31, 2020, on Ksh8.75 million cash bail or Ksh20 million bond.

In a ruling by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, Obado was barred from accessing Migori County office until the case is concluded just like his counterparts Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal (Samburu) facing similar charges.

