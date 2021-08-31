Microsoft to Release Windows 11 on October 5 as Free Upgrade

Microsoft is set to release Windows 11 on october 5 as a free upgrade to eligible Windows 10 computers or preloaded into new hardware for shipping.

The company says that the upgrade will be done in phases, with new eligible devices getting the priority. The rest of the devices in the market will get the upgrade in the following weeks and months.

“Following the tremendous learnings from Windows 10, we want to make sure we’re providing you with the best possible experience,” Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft said.

“We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022.”

Read: Microsoft Unveils Windows 11 with Support for Android Apps, Free Upgrade

An update on Windows 10 PCs will alert users of the availability of the upgrade. You can also refer with Microsoft website or app to check if your PC is eligible.

Microsoft also says that not all Windows 11 features will be available upon release. This includes the Windows 11 for android upgrade which is expected in the coming months.

Users whose devices do not meet the company’s minimum requirements for an upgrade can still install Windows 11 on their hardware using an ISO method. The PC must have 64-bit 1GHz processor with two or more cores, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a TPM 1.2 chip. However, with this method, your PC will remain unsupported meaning you might miss out on updates.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...