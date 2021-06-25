Microsoft Unveils Windows 11 with Support for Android Apps, Free Upgrade

After a series of online leaks, Microsoft has unveiled the latest Windows 11. In a blog post, the tech company says the latest windows comes with a simplified design and user experience.

Windows 11 has placed Start at the centre which the company says is designed to make it easier for you to find what you need. It points you to your most recent files from Microsoft 365 and cloud, making it easier to access your latest files viewed even from your Android or iOS devices.

For flexibility, Microsoft announced a new snap layouts feature. This places snap groups and desktops on the screen, enabling you to multitask easily. Users can also create separate desktops for different uses such as gaming, school, work and more.

Following the reliance on technology during the Covid-19 pandemic, Windows 11 users can now chat with their contacts directly from Microsoft Teams. The videoconferencing app allows users to make calls and video calls to their contacts. The new chat feature allows users to text, chat or call the platform from any device be it Windows, Android or iOS. Users will also be able to connect to contacts who do have the Teams app via SMS.

“Windows 11 also gives you a natural way to connect with friends and family through Teams, allowing you to instantly mute and unmute, or start presenting directly from the taskbar.” the company said in the blog.

Read: Windows 11 Leak Gives a Preview of What to Expect on Release Date

Windows 11 also uses AI powered Widgets to bring news and information to users on the Microsoft Edge browser.

‘When you open your personalized feed it slides across your screen like a sheet of glass so it doesn’t disrupt what you’re doing”

Windows 11 also promises to bring android apps to the its Microsoft store. The company said it will give more information regarding this feature in the near future, but you can expect to be able to download TikTok using Amazon’s appstore and record your videos right on the PC.

Microsoft has also announced plans to work with app developers irrespective of whether their apps are built as Win32, Progressive Web App (PWA), or Universal Windows App (UWP) or any other app framework. On it’s revenue sharing policy, the tech giant says that developers can bring their commerce to their store and keep 100 percent of the revenue.

As already mentioned, Windows 11 maintains a lot of features currently available on Windows 10. The only striking feature is the redesign, but almost everything else remains the same. The upgrade will be available for free.

“Upgrading to Windows 11 will be like taking a Windows 10 update” the company says in its blog.

The company says it has partnered with a number of PC manufacturers such as Lenovo, HP, Dell and Samsung who will have Windows 11 ready on their devices.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu