Microsoft to Roll out Free Built-in VPN on Edge Browser

Microsoft is developing a built-in VPN for it’s Edge browser. The tech giant said the cloudflare-powered VPN dubbed Edge Secure Network is currently being tested, with plans to roll it out as a security upgrade to the public in the future.

Edge Secure Network is expected to encrypt users’ web traffic, preventing internet service providers from collecting browsing information.

Users will also be able to hide their location and browse through a virtual IP address. This means users will be able to access blocked websites and services in their countries.

“Online entities can use your location and IP address for profiling and sending you targeted ads. Microsoft Edge Secure Network lets you browse with a virtual IP address that masks your IP and replaces your geolocation with a similar regional address to make it more difficult for online trackers to follow you as you browse,” Microsoft said on their blog page.

The tech giant has however limited the VPN usage to 1GB. Users will also be expected to sign into their Microsoft accounts to enable cloudflare track usage and collect diagnostic information. Microsoft says the data will be permanently delete the data every 25 hours.

The test version is available by clicking on the secure Network on the Settings and more.

The free Edge Secure Network gives Microsoft a competitive edge against it’s competitors given that Chrome and Mozilla both offer VPN extensions at a fee.

