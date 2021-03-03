Microsoft to Roll Out End-to-End Encryption for Online Meetings

Microsoft Teams is adding end-to-end encryption support to the video-conferencing platform by the end of this year. Commercial customers will get a preview of the end-to-end encryption in the first half of this year for one-on-one unscheduled calls as well as conversations that are considered more sensitive.

Instances include private conversation among employees, sharing of confidential information such as passwords, PINs etc. Microsoft says after the feature will be rolled out to scheduled calls and online meetings over time.

Currently, Teams data is encrypted at transit and at rest, meaning authorized access is possible for data recording and retention. The company currently uses Sharepoint encryption for on-rest files and OneNote encryption for files stored in Microsoft Teams. Chat content on Teams is also encrypted in transit and on rest.

Teams does not currently offer end-to-end encryption for meetings. Competitor Zoom recently announced that it is also working on end-to-end encryption for free users.

