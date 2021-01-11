Microsoft Teams To Roll Out “Dynamic View” Feature in March

Microsoft is set to unveil new updates on Teams to improve the experience for users working from home.

One of the most notable features is the ‘Dynamic view’, which is designed to help users stay focused by allowing side by side views of the participants and the presentation. The feature also allows you to customize how the information will be displayed on your screen. Instead of searching for participants, you can pin the people you want to keep track of on your screen.

The Dynamic View will also allow you to see when someone starts participating and when they raise their hands. This view is much better than when watching other presentations in other videoconferencing apps.

The Dynamic View was first announced in July 2020 and is set to be rolled out in March 2021. More features have been updated on Teams in the past year including live transcription, live reactions, speaker identification tools, as well as an integrated task app that works to make Teams more flexible and user-friendly.

The new updates have made Teams more appealing to larger scale business meetings and classrooms.

