Microsoft Teams Rolls Out Personal Service for Family and Friends

Microsoft is launching a personal version of Teams that will allow friends and family chat, video call, and share calendars, locations, and files easily. The company has released the service almost a year after previewing the service. The personal service is closely similar to the more common business service.

Microsoft is also extending the service that was introduced in the preview version allowing everyone free 24-hour video calls. This means users can now set up video calls with about 300 users to last 24 hours. Microsoft says it will eventually cap the limits to 60 minutes for group calls of up to 100 people after the pandemic. The 24 hour calls will remain for one-on-one calls.

Read: Microsoft Launches Viva, a Virtual Solution for Employees Working from Home

The personal service was first launched for iOS and Android, and is now available for desktop. The service also offer Together mode, a feature that was recently released on teams allowing users to appear together in the same virtual space.

To use Microsoft Teams for Personal calls, simply download the app or access the service using Microsoft Teams on the Web.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu