Microsoft Teams Partners with Facebook Workplace to Integrate Communication Tools

Meta has partnered with Microsoft to integrate Facebook Workplace with Microsoft-owned video conferencing app, Teams. The integration will enable users share information across both platforms without having to switch apps.

Users will be able to share content from Workplace’s newsfeed and groups into the Teams platform. The companies also announced that they are working towards enabling livestream videos from Teams into Workplace groups.

“One thing I’ve learned … there’s not going to be a one and only communications tool on the planet,” Jeff Teper, head of Microsoft 365 collaboration said.

“People are going to choose a number of tools, so I think it’s on us as responsible vendors to make sure they can integrate and interoperate.”

More corporate organisations have adopted to remote-working solutions since the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“You have to meet employees where they directly are, wherever they’re doing their work, whatever platforms they’re most using,” said Ujjwal Singh, head of Workplace, in an interview.

He said the integration would benefit customers from both companies.

Facebook Workplace says it has over seven million subscribers with the social networking app using it as its internal messaging board. Companies in western countries including Walmart and Deliveroo are also said to be using the solution.

Despite the availability of Workplace for the Kenyan market, more organisations use Teams and other work-based video conferencing apps including Zoom and Google’s Meet.

