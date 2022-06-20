Microsoft Teams Could Soon Feature Casual Games

Microsoft Teams Users will soon be able to play games during meetings. The tech giant is reportedly working on bringing casual games such as Solitaire, Wordament and Connect4 to the app. This will allow colleagues to play the casual games amongst each other and enhance the value of meetings, especially in cases where a company is holding long meetings with casual breaks.

The move follows the adoption of remote and hybrid work models by several corporations long after the Covid-19 pandemic. The app will not feature intense attention-grabbing games to ensure there is a balance for users attending the meetings.

The company is also looking to add virtual spaces in the app to allow users network and socialize with the games. The plan is in line with Microsoft’s Metaverse strategy which promises to bring immersive meetings and 3D avatars.

The company has started testing the casual games internally using the existing casual games feature. If the test is successful, the feature could be launched in a future update.

