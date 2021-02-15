Microsoft, Stanbic Partner To Roll Out Digital Upskilling With Help From Gov’t

Microsoft, Stanbic Kenya Foundation, and the Kenyan Government have partnered to equip over 50,000 entrepreneurs with digital skills. The move will “address a digital skills gap within the market” by way of digital learning and skilling initiative.

“The digital landscape is transforming rapidly, and Kenya must adapt to the new changes to keep the citizens employable. The Kenya Government believes technology will play a key role in transforming the economy and creating employment,” CS for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, Betty Maina said.

“In this regard, we welcome the private sector in supporting the government’s efforts to advance our digital strategy, particularly with regards to Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development. This partnership between the Ministry, Stanbic Bank Kenya and Microsoft will go along in enhancing the government’s investments in the capacity building and adoption of digital technologies which will give the country a competitive advantage.”

This partnership is targeting individuals who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

“At Microsoft, equipping citizens with adequate resources and technology so that they are able to upskill and reskill has always been at the centre of our work. Particularly in the current landscape, securing partnerships with like-minded organizations such as Stanbic Bank Foundation and the Ministry makes complete sense if we are to reach and scale for maximum impact and successfully curb the impact of the pandemic.”

“Addressing the growing skills gap within Kenya through both short- and longer-term initiatives such as this will continue ensuring that youth within the region are able to gain employment and address socio-economic issues at a grassroots level,” Kendi Nderitu, Country Manager at Microsoft in Kenya said.

Microsoft Kenya together with Stanbic Bank will roll out the programme across counties in Kenya with support from the government. 1000 government employees will be upskilled and seconded to the program as instructors. The program aims to place 2,000 youth into employment by the end of 2021.

